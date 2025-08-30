Queen Camilla proves Princess Diana right with bold move

Queen Camilla received praise for proving Princess Diana right with a huge sacrifice she made for King Charles.

The feud between Camilla and Diana is not hidden from the world. The now Queen was once branded as a 'homewrecker' and the 'other woman' during the People's Princess's marriage with Charles.

However, a royal expert recalled one of Diana's statements about Camilla, which she proved right.

Jennie Bond, a royal expert, opened up about the growing support and popularity of the Queen, especially after she stepped up following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

The royal commentator believes that Diana was right when she talked about Camilla's 'loyalty' to Charles.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I think part of it is because she so much wants the man she loves to be proud of her, and to pull her weight in their partnership."

"But also it must be so gratifying to have earned widespread approval - even affection - from a public who once ganged up against her as the 'marriage breaker' and the 'other woman' who made Diana so unhappy," Jennie added.

The former BBC correspondent shared, "I think Diana was absolutely right to tell me that Camilla was 'loyal' and that Charles's love for Camilla was stronger than any marriage he might ever have made."

It is important to note that Queen Camilla has not only made a place in the heart of the royal family, but her commitment to strengthening the monarchy has also been appreciated by the public.