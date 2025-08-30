Lindsay Foreman: British woman detained in Iran rushed to court without warning

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, from East Sussex, were arrested in January while travelling the world by motorbike. They were later charged with espionage, an allegation they deny.

Their son, Joe Bennett, said the pair were “suddenly whisked” into a courtroom on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, with a state appointed lawyer they had only just met.

“We cannot see how this could be considered a fair trail,” he said.

The family expressed concern that they were not told in advance about the hearing.

They also fear for Craig’s health, saying he has not been seen for more than three months.

According to Mr Bennett, Craig has limited access to food and clean water after weeks in Evin Prison without funds to buy essentials.

The family’s adviser, Radd Seiger, has requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary David Lammy to push for urgent action.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was “deeply concerned” and continues to raise the case with Iranian authorities while offering consular support.

British officials have warned UK nationals against travelling to Iran, citing the risk of detention.