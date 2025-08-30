Common blood pressure medication linked to increased skin cancer risk, study finds

A widely prescribed blood pressure medication, Hydrochlorothiazide, has been linked to an increased risk of developing skin cancer.

The study, conducted by the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, revealed that the drug ‘hydrochlorothiazide’ makes skin more vulnerable to the sun, leading to skin cancer.

The commonly used drug is a diuretic used by millions to manage hypertension.

Published in Basic and Clinical Pharmacology & Toxicology, the study analyses health data from older adults in New South Wales.

The study findings suggest that long-term users of the drug have a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a severe form of skin cancer, and lip cancer.

The increased risk is due to amplified damage from UV exposure, as the drug side effects include making the skin more sensitive.

Despite the research findings, experts suggest that patients should not stop taking their medication abruptly, noting that the benefits of controlling high blood pressure still outweigh the potential risks.

Doctors recommend that patients to be more serious about sun protection, including using high SPF sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and seeking shade during peak UV hours.

In response to the study findings, the production information for the drug has been updated to include information about this potential risk.

Lead researcher Dr. Benjamin Daniels suggests patients consult their doctor about their individual risk factors and consider possible alternative medications.