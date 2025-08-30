Venezuela sends warships, drones to counter US military buildup

Tensions are rising in South America as Venezuela has vowed to deter any possible incursion from the armed forces of the United States (U.S.).

The Trump administration has deployed more than 4000 Marines in the Caribbean near Venezuela’s territorial waters and warships have also arrived in the region to fight against Latin American drug cartels.

Amid rising tensions, President Maduro said: “There’s no way they can enter Venezuela. Today, we are stronger than yesterday. Today, we are more prepared to defend peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The North-American country has also lodged a protest at the United Nations against the US military buildup.

The country’s ambassador to the UN, Samuel Moncada, said, “It’s a massive propaganda operation to justify what the experts call kinetic action - meaning military intervention in a country which is a sovereign and independent country and is no threat to anyone.”

The ambassador added that America has announced plans to send nuclear submarine, adding, “It’s ridiculous to think that they are fighting drug trafficking with nuclear submarines.”

As the US builds up its military power in the region with deployment of 4500 U.S. service members, including 2,200 Marines, Venezuela is responding by sending warships are drones to patrol its coast line.

Venezuela has also launched a drive to recruit thousands of militia members to strengthen domestic defenses.