XXXTentacion’s son Gekyume striking resemblance to father stuns fans

Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of Gekyume, shared pictures of her six-year-old son, who has a striking resemblance to his father, XXXTentacion.

The picture showed Gekyume in his new school portraits. Many online fans immediately noticed and commented on how much he looks like his late father.

One of the fans commented, “He is the spitting image of his father. Handsome young king.”

A few days earlier, his mother also shared a picture of him starting the first grade, marking a milestone in his young life.

Gekyume, the son of a famous American rapper, also gave his first interview to the content creator named Brandon Sloane. The interview was held in a Target store. He expressed his desire to be a YouTuber and shared a heartfelt message about his dad.

He said, “I love him. My dad went to a hospital. He didn’t never make it.”

Gekyume's identity is also special for some reasons. His official name is Gekyume Onfroy. XXXTentacion’s real name was Jahseh Onfroy. Gekyume means “a different state” or “next universe of thought.”

The son was born in January 2019, about seven months after XXXTentacion was killed. His birth was a big moment for his family and fans, as it was a way for his father’s memory to continue.

Gekyume is being raised by his mother and grandmother, Cleopatra Bernard, who is XXXTentacion’s mother. They often share photos of their son with fans to show how he is growing.

XXXTentacion’s fans are very supportive of Gekyume. Whenever his pictures are posted, people comment with kind and loving messages.

What is the reason behind XXXTentacion's death?

XXXTentacion was murdered on June 18, 2018, during what was determined to be an armed robbery.