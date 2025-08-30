South Korea hits historic 10 million single-person households

The South Korean Ministry of Interior and Safety (MOIS) has revealed the country has reached an astonishing age bracket milestone with single-person households exceeding 10 million for the first time, representing 42% of all residencies.

Sky high reaching numbers reflect far reaching cultural changes including record-low birthrates, delayed marriages, and rapid population aging.

MOIS official document which was released on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 shows the number of solo living families reached approximately 10.12 million persons amid a declining overall population that has fallen for five consecutive years to 51.22 million.

The statistics disclosed that 3.81 million solo households are aged 60 or above while 3.2 million are in their 20s and 30s and 2.13 million seniors now live alone, marking a 37.8% year-on-year increase.

“Seoul is pronounced the most adaptive to the trending culture in urban centers of South Korea with 39.3% of all residences and it went from 2.8% in 2017 to 5.2% in 2023 in the capital metropolitan,” the Yonhap reported.

The State government has already launched the Loneliness-Free Seoul initiative with a 451.3 billion won budget to slow down single living and motivate the people to get out of loneliness and isolation among all ages.