Prince Harry suffers major setback amid King Charles reunion plans

Prince Harry and King Charles' much-awaited meeting might be at risk.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit London in order to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in September.

Earlier, there were strong reports of a reunion between Harry and his cancer-stricken father, especially after their senior aides' peace summit.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that the meeting between the two royals will be difficult to schedule due to a sombre event.

Notably, Harry's visit to London will coincide with the death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and to mark the sombre event, King Charles could be in Scotland to mourn his mother's demise.

In conversation with the Mirror, the royal commentator said, "I will say that a meeting between Harry and his father is long overdue."

She added, "I have always thought that it is the parent’s role to be the bigger person in any family row: you just have to open your arms and say to your child – albeit a grown-up child - ‘Come here, you silly so-and-so, and give me a hug.'"

However, Jennie reminded people to remember the key royal event which will cause a delay in King Charles and Prince Harry's meeting.

She added, "We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family. His visits are generally extremely brief, and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death. So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward."

Although no official comments have been made by Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes' office about the King and Harry's reunion plans.