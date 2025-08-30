Trump vows capital punishment for murderers in Washington D.C.

Donald Trump has announced a decision during the Cabinet meeting to institutionalize capital punishment in Washington D.C. for anyone who commits a murder in the capital.

While speaking to the Cabinet, the US President proposed the death penalty as a “very strong preventive measure” for heinous crimes that occurred in the D.C.

Trump said, “Anybody murders something in the capital, capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.”

However, President Trump did not shed light on how he intended to implement this law in DC for federal crimes if he wins the confidence of a jury.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order, giving directives to the national guard to protect the capital from lawlessness. According to this order, the National Guard instead of the city's police will address the civil unrest.

The latest move came on the heels of the brutal killing of the father of two children in Southeast D.C.

This recent decision will show the departure from the past as the District of Columbia has not given the death penalty to anyone since 1958 , after Robert Carter was convicted of the deadly shooting of an off-duty police officer.

In 1972, the Supreme Court declared the mandatory death penalties for first-degree murder in Washington in the case Furman v. Georgia on the grounds of arbitrary application of capital punishment.

Four years later, the Supreme Court allowed reinstatement of the death penalty with clear sentencing guidelines. However, the D.C. The City Council revoked the death penalty in 1981.

When Trump took office and signed an executive order, directing the attorney to seek the capital punishment in the murder of police officers or "a capital crime committed by an alien illegally present in this country."