JD Vance affirms readiness to assume presidency amid focus on Trump’s health

In a recent interview, Vice President James David Vance stated that he is prepared to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” were to befall President Donald Trump, while also updating the public on Trump’s health, defending that he is in his best physical health and has good stamina.

The interview was conducted exclusively by USA TODAY, in which the host asked the vice president if he’s ready to lead the country.

He responded by acknowledging the possibility of unforeseen events, referencing the two assassination attempts against Trump last year.

“If God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he said.

But he quickly expressed his confidence in Trump’s condition, seeking to dispel concerns about the president’s age, stating he is a tireless worker.

He said, “He is the last person who goes to sleep…. and the first person making phone calls in the morning.”

Concerns about Trump’s health are widely circulating as Trump’s health has been under recent scrutiny.

The speculations raised when the White House revealed that the president had chronic venous insufficiency in July, 2025.

Chronic venous disease is common in elderly people, characterised by blood pooling in the veins, leading to increased pressure and strain on the vein walls.

This caused swelling in Trump’s legs, which was observed during his recent media appearances.

Presidential physician Dr. Sean Barbabella earlier described his medical condition as “benign” and attributed bruising on his hands to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking.