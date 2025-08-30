King Charles's demanding gardening style revealed

King Charles, known for his passion for horticulture, delivered a cheeky warning to 30-year-old horticulturist Jamie Butterworth at this year's Chelsea Flower Show.

The rising star of Gardeners' World, whose nursery supplies plants to Windsor Castle, found himself face-to-face with his royal client during the prestigious event.

Mr Butterworth, who has won a gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and regularly appears on Gardeners' World, recalled the encounter with King Charles.

"Jo introduced me as I was standing next to Monty, and the King said, 'I know Jamie - you are delivering plants to me on Wednesday,'" he said. "Please don't be late," the King added, demonstrating his hands-on approach to palace gardening operations.

The King's familiarity with Mr. Butterworth stems from his nursery's regular supplies to Windsor Castle. However, this marked their first formal introduction.

The encounter highlights the King's attention to detail and expectation of punctuality from his suppliers.

The King's gardening instincts have reportedly caused some consternation among his staff at Highgrove, his private estate.

According to reports, 11 out of 12 full-time gardeners employed in 2022 have departed, citing low pay and the King's demanding nature. Staff complaints include pay as low as minimum wage and the King's tendency to issue detailed instructions and critiques.

The King is known to maintain control over his gardens through morning walkabouts, where he issues instructions to be written up and acted upon before his next return.

He also sends detailed notes in "thick red ink" to garden staff, with memos that are "strikingly specific and emotional." These include demands to move specific plants and complaints about staff's failure to cultivate certain flowers.