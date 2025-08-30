Did Blake Lively send Megyn Kelly subpoena amid Justin Baldoni legal battle?

Blake Lively involves Megyn Kelly in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively’s team is pushing back against claims made by Megyn Kelly that the actress targeted her with a subpoena in connection to Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

“At no point in this litigation has Ms. Lively served a subpoena on Megyn Kelly,” a spokesperson for the 38-year-old told Us Weekly on Friday, August 29.

The rep added that Lively is continuing the discovery process “in order to prove her case that Justin Baldoni, Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and the Wayfarer Parties retaliated against her for speaking up against the harassment she and others experienced on set, as alleged in her complaint.”

The spokesperson emphasized that “seeking evidence through discovery is a normal part of the litigation process.”

Kelly, however, described the situation differently during the August 28 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

She claimed she was “targeted” by Lively’s legal team, alleging, “She actually tried to get the confidential and proprietary materials my team and I used for any and all stories about her, because Blake Lively was unable to fathom that yours truly had developed a genuine revulsion toward her on my own.”

Kelly, 54, also criticized Lively throughout the broadcast, calling her a “terrible” person.

The former Fox News anchor noted that she and Baldoni share the same attorney, Bryan Freedman, and suggested that connection may have led Lively’s team to believe she was “ensnared in Baldoni’s alleged ongoing smear campaign.”

Baldoni has denied the allegations against him and previously filed a countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane, accusing them of extortion and defamation.

That countersuit was dismissed in June. Lively’s original lawsuit, however, remains active and is set to go to trial in March 2026.

While Lively’s team maintains that Kelly has never been subpoenaed, the back-and-forth underscores the high-profile tension surrounding the case as both sides prepare for what’s expected to be a lengthy legal battle.