Meghan Markle calls royals 'my family' in surprising message

Meghan Markle has surprisingly cleared the air on her relationship with the royals in her emotional message ahead of Prince Harry's possible meeting with King Charles during his trip to the UK next week.

The Duchess of Sussex, who left the UK for the US after stepping down as senior working royal alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020, has finally revealed the truth about her bond with the royal bestowed by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Hollywood star attempted to win over Americans and Britons, insisting the royals are her family.

In an episode from season one of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, she revealed to friend Mindy Kaling that her last name is now Sussex.

"I share my [‘Sussex’] name with my children," the mother-of-three said at the time.

"I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to say, ‘This is our family name!’"

Meghan's words indicate she still considers the royals her family and has no intention of dropping her Sussex title.

While appearing on The Circuit with Emily Chang, Meghan was asked directly about whether people should refer to her as “Markle” or “Sussex.”

Meghan answered that she formerly changed her name to “Sussex” once she got married. She confirmed that her “legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

“Sussex for us works as our family name and it’s the name that we share with our children,” she explained.

Meghan went on to say that since marrying Harry, she realised the values of being a “Sussex” were more important then whatever her last name is.