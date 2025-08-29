Meghan Markle dedicates 'With Love, Meghan' episode to wildfire victims

Meghan and Prince Harry previously volunteered to distribute food to the Eaton fires victims

Meghan Markle used her Netflix series to honour those impacted by California’s devastating wildfires.

Season two of With Love, Meghan — which dropped Tuesday, August 26 — closed its seventh episode with a heartfelt message filmed in Malibu. Notably, Malibu is just a short distance away from Meghan and Prince Harry’s Montecito neighbourhood.

“This episode, filmed in the heart of Malibu, is dedicated to the first responders and all those affected by the devastating fires that swept through communities across California in early 2025. With love, to all our neighbors," the statement read.

The fires hit especially close to home for Meghan, who grew up in Los Angeles before moving back to California with the Duke of Sussex in 2020. Earlier this year, she even delayed the premiere of With Love, Meghan’s first season by several weeks as wildfires raged through the state.

She and Harry also rolled up their sleeves in January, volunteering with World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton fire.

The couple opened their Montecito home — where they live with their kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — to friends forced to evacuate.