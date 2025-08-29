Spurs close in on £52m deal for Xavi Simons

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of finalizing the transfer of Netherland international Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in a move that will cost about €60m (£52m).

The 22-year-old winger has already made the trip to England and undergone his medical before moving to Thomas Frank’s squad. The final details of the deal are due to be completed within the next 24 hours.

Xavi Simons will be Spur’s third big summer signing following Joao Palhinha and Mohammad Kudus. The team previously missed out on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs - White, while Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze chose to join Arsenal.

Chelsea previously showed interest in Simons during the transfer window but will not sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho instead.

A product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, Xavi Simons singed for Paris Saint- German in 2019 before breaking through with a loan at PSV.

Subsequently, he joined RB Leipzig, where he scored 22 goals and achieved 24 assists from 78 games in all competitions.

Simons has played for the Netherlands 28 times and set a record as the youngest Dutchman to play in a World Cup knockout match when he came on against the United States of America (USA) in 2022.

If true, this would mark the second high-profile Leipzig exit to the Premier League this summer after Benjamin Sesko’s joined to Manchester United.