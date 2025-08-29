Climate change to make air travel more dangerous, experts warn

Climate change to make air travel more dangerous, expert warn

Climate change is causing extreme weather events across the world, such as wildfires, storms, floods, and hurricanes. Now, scientists warn it will also impact air travel as well.

Experts at the University of Reading have warned that air turbulence will get more severe and occur more frequently due to the increasing effects of climate change.

The jet stream, a narrow current of fast moving air that aircraft fly along to get a speed boost, is being disturbed by the warming atmosphere. Thus, more sudden changes in plane altitudes will be observed.

The lead author of the study Paul Williams called on airlines to opt for new technologies to spot turbulence before it hits to “protect passengers as skies become more chaotic”.

Climate change is effecting jet stream used by planes to travels faster

He further said that flight turbulence have increased in recent years with many injuries and even some tragic cases reported, adding, “Pilots may need to keep the seatbelt signs on longer and suspend cabin service more often during the flight.”

Experts believe that jet streams, running about 30,000 feet above the ground, are becoming stronger and wavy due to rising global temperatures.

The study published in Journal of Atmospheric Sciences reveals differences in wind speed at different heights create stronger wind shear and this phenomenon will affect both northern and southern hemispheres.

Experts also urged citizens to keep their seat belts fastened during their air journey as it lowers the risk of injuries due to air turbulences.