NFL trade: 'Cowboys' acquire Kenny Clark, 'Packers' land Micah Parsons

In a historic NFL trade, the Cowboys acquired Kenny Clark, and Micah Parsons landed in the Green Bay Packers.
Micah Parsons, an elite pass rusher, is acquired by the Packers. Micah reportedly signed $188 million four-year contract with Green Bay. The deal will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is playing alongside Osa Odighizuwa, providing immediate help to the Cowboys’ defensive line.
Clark played with the Packers for nine seasons. He has missed only eight games in his career and played all 17 games in the last three seasons. The player is known for his durability.
The Cowboys will benefit from a low cap hit of only $3.0 million from Clark in 2025, but his figure is set to climb significantly in the future.
A toe injury from the previous season led to some recent foot problems, which required him to have surgery in January to remove a bunion and bone spur.
Brian Gutekunst, the General Manager of the Green Bay Packers, released a statement thanking Clark for his contributions to the team over nine seasons.
“We want to thank Kenny for the incredible impact he made in the locker room, on the field and in the community during his nine seasons in Green Bay.”
The Green Bay Packers have more titles than the Chicago Bears.
Thai PM Paetongtarn ousted after a leaked call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen
China is known globally for its rich TCM heritage as it has a history spanning over 5,000 years
American imports of cheap goods go to a stalemate after as $800 value exemption expires
The elections in Ireland are expected to happen by November 2025
Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena in the Octagon
Every summer around two million people attend the festivities, and it takes place every year over the August on bank...