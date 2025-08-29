Screwworm surge: Mexico's 53% jump in flesh-eating worm cases raises concerns in US

The number of cases of flesh-eating screwworm in animals has risen by 53% in the last month in Mexico, according to government data.

New World screwworm (NWS), which eats warm-blooded animals alive, is typically found in cattle, as well as horses, sheep and dogs.

A case was detected in a person in U.S. for the first time in years, earlier this week.

The infected person had returned to the country from El Salvador before their diagnosis, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

A spokesperson for the HHS said that the risk to public health in the US from the disease remains “very low.”

However, the US livestock fear a potential outbreak of infection as the parasite has crept its way up from Central America into Mexico.

Last year, the US department of Agriculture estimated that an outbreak in Texas, the state which produces the most cattle, would cost at least $1.8 billion.

The parasite was eliminated in the US in 1996, and in Mexico in 1991.

The first new case was detected in Mexico in November 2024 after an outbreak in Central America in 2023 spread northwards.

The female screwworm lays its eggs in or near open wounds, which hatch into maggots that feed on the live flesh. If left untreated, the larvae will tear into the tissue with their mouth hooks.

Sterile fly technology to combat screwworm spread

Although, infection is often not fatal for humans, officials have warned that elderly people or those with pre-existing health conditions should remain vigilant.

Mexico and the US are building “sterile fly” production facilities in Chiapas and Texas, the same method which eliminated screwworm from the US in 1996.

The centers produce and release sterile male flies to mate with the female in the wild, reducing the screwworm population.