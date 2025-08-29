Prince Harry set to deliver final blow to Prince William's relationship?

Prince Harry's upcoming move might put an end to the last chance of reconciliation with his brother, Prince William.

There are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could make a documentary about the most famous woman of all time, Princess Diana, who passed away in a tragic car accident in 1997.

An insider told The Sun, "If Harry wants to do it, then Netflix will bite his hand off."

However, the former working royal received a stark warning from the royal expert about his potential decision to cover the 'sensitive' story of his and William's late mother.

Samara Gill claimed that it would be a "potential disaster." She added, "Diana's story is a very sensitive and coveted story to tell, and I think Harry and Meghan will absolutely butcher it with their own lens."

She believes that Harry and Meghan will "tell" a story which benefits them, turning it into a: final nail in the coffin for William."

On the other hand, a PR expert, Nick Ede, shared that the brother "made a pact" to keep their mother's legacy safe and sacred. If Harry makes any television project involving the People's Princess, it will be seen as a 'betrayal' by William.

"Harry and his brother made a pact to keep her (Princess Diana) memory sacred and to preserve it in the best possible way, so William may see this as a betrayal and a way of cashing in on the anniversary," he said.

It is important to note that these comments came ahead of Prince Harry's return to the UK for the WellChild Awards.