US tariffs hit billions of foreign shipped packages

The United States has terminated its longstanding duty free import rule which instantly shifted all the dispatched packages to US with a skyhigh tariff rates between 10% and 50% in a dramatic trade policy shift as $800 de minimis exemption rule.

Chinese platforms like Shein, Temu and AliExpress, used to sell very lost cost products in the U.S., are among those who are expected to struggle with recent critical juncture.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials confirmed that the new tariff regime took effect at 12:01 AM Eastern Time on August 30, 2025.

CBP acting executive assistant commissioner Susan Thomas revealed: "Our systems are fully programmed and equipped to support the seamless implementation of these changes."

The US president's latest trade regulation move has divided reactions as Indianapolis retailer Steve Raderstorf, co-owner of Scrub Identity, celebrated this commercial change.

Raderstorf believes recent development is leveling the playing field against e-commerce giants that previously exploited the loophole through third-party seller networks.

Logistical chaos erupted following the announcement and delivery services providers across Europe, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Mexico cited compliance challenges after suspending shipments to the United States.