Islam Makhachev vs Della Maddalena: UFC 322 historic Welterweight title fight

Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena in the Octagon

Dana White, CEO of the UFC, has announced the historic welterweight title fight at UFC 322 between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena on November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The official announcement of the “super-fight” was made via a live Instagram broadcast, with UFC’s official website and social media quickly following up to promote the main event.

The former lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, stepped up a weight class to face Jack Della Madalena for the welterweight title. He recently gave up his lightweight title to pursue this challenge and become a two-division champion.

Makhachev’s pursuit of a second belt will solidify his place among the UFC’s elite. This fight is a chance for him to etch his name in history. A feat that would distinguish his legacy from the legendary mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jack Maddalena, after winning the welterweight belt from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, will be making his first title defence. Maddalena expressed confidence in striking advantage over Makhachev and welcomed the challenge.

The co-main event card will feature another champion vs champion fight. Zhang Weili, the former two-time strawweight champion, will move up a weight class and challenge Valentina Shevchenko, the two-time flyweight champion.

The UFC 322 is going to be a blockbuster event. Other bouts include a welterweight fight between rising contender Carlos Prates and former champion Leon Edwards.

There is also a women’s flyweight rematch between Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield.

The MMA community is expressing great excitement due to the historical significance of the main and co-main events. The super-fight is a test for Della Maddalena’s striking and Makhachev’s grappling.

