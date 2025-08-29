Notting Hill Carnival's Children's Day parade 2025 highlights in photos

The iconic London Carnival which has been happenning for nearly 60 years, is one of the largest and longest-standing street festivals in the world.

It brings together people from across the UK and beyond to celebrate Carribean heritage, arts, and culture-with vibrant music, delicious food, and energetic dancing.

Every summer around two million people attend the festivities, and it takes place every year over the August on bank holiday weekend.

This year the event was held on Saturday, August 23, and run through Monday, August 25, in the Notting West London.

The first Notting Hill Carnival was held in 1966, and credit goes to a community activist Rhaune Laslett, who organised it.

Laslett was a Notting Hill resident, and the purpose of organising this festival was to bring together under one platform the local diverse community thus creating a multicultural festival to celebrate unity and inclusiveness.

The first event drew a massive crowd from multicultural communities and that was the beginning of what we saw on yearly basis, called “Notting Hill Carnival.“

Today it has grown to become one of Europe’s biggest street festivals, and the second, world's largest carnival: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Notting Hill Carnival features a wide range of events like dancing, music singing, and, and lively processions that move through the streets of West London.

Children’s Day Parade 2025

The route is stretched over three miles, and on many roads, traffics gets blocked during the event time.

But the most striking part comes in; Children’s Day Parade, as people spend months in creating color costumes for the big parade.

Here’s a glimpse of the most captivating element of the carnival: the Children’s Day Parade.

Lots of children were dressed up in impressive costumes in almost every bright color you can imagine.

At the Notting Hill Carnival 2025, many young artists participated, with their faces painted in beautiful colours to match their outfits.

Some even had whistles, allowing them to create their own music as they danced through the streets.

There were also groups who performed routines they had carefully rehearsed before the big day.

Many participants worked hard to make sure their unique costumes stood out, just like this one with intricate gold details.

Credit: Reuters

The Children’s Day Parade takes place on Sunday and features young performers in vibrant costumes, dancing through the streets in a family-themed atmosphere.

While the next day, the Adults’ Parade is held, bringing color and joy that shows multicultural harmony on one platform: the Notting Hill Carnival.

The parade gives young people an opportunity to be bold, bright and confident, something this performer definitely embraced.