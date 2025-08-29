New CCTV footage sparks renewed hunt for New Zealand fugitive

New CCTV footage sparks renewed hunt for NewZealand fugitive

New Zealand police have released new CCTV footage that confirmed the sighting of fugitive Tim Phillips and one of his children breaking into a store.

Tom disappeared with his three children nearly four years ago.

As seen in the video, the fugitive father with children was seen in the early hours of Wednesday, August 29, 2025, at the Piopio Superette on the North Island.

A man wearing a mask with a child appeared to break into the building with the help of a power tool.

The father son duo then load groceries onto a quad bike and drive away.

Sergeant Andy Saunders confirmed this is the first confirmed sighting of Phillips in a year.

“We believe the pair in this footage are Tom and one of his children. We’re appealing for information from anyone who might have seen the quad bike travelling or parked between Piopio and Marokopa in the early hours of Wednesday morning,” he said.

In December 2021, Phillips disappeared from his Marokopa farm with his three children aged 12, 10 and 9.

He is not even the legal guardian of any of the children and police believe that he has been living remotely in the Waikato bush, allegedly with outside help.

Philip is charged with a string of serious charges including aggravated robbery and unlawful firearm possession, involving in a 2023 bank heist.

In October 2023, he was sighted in the remote Marokopa farmland that prompted a large-scale search that was later called off.

Police underlined that their primary concern is the welfare of the children. “At the heart of this are three children who have been away from their home for four years. Their wellbeing is our main focus,” sergeant said.

Phillip’s family has also requested him to come forward, showing their grief and willingness to support him on his return.

Police have set an $80,000 reward for information expired without being claimed, leaving his latest footage as a critical new lead in the long-running search.