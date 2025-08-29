Mexican senators exchange blows in live televised debate

The Mexican Senate descended into chaos as a fistfight broke out between senators during a session on Wednesday, August 27.

One of the members got enraged after not getting a chance to speak during the session which included debate regarding the possible U.S. military intervention in the country.

CNN reported that the president of the opposition party Alejandro Moreno grieved over the alleged discriminatory behaviour stepped up the podium and grabbed the arm of Senate President Gerardo Fernandez Norona, who belongs to the ruling party.

What followed this was chaos as the video shows men pushing and punching each other and the fight was broadcast live.

Later, the opposition leader Moreno defended his actions on social media and clarified his stance, stating that he confronted the Senate president because the government changed the agenda of the session to prevent the opposition from speaking.

He accused Norona of initiating the fight by shoving him, stating, “That cowardice provoked what followed. Let it be clear: the first physical aggression came from Norona.”

Meanwhile, the Senate president accused the opposition party leader of supporting the possible US military intervention, adding, “The opposition ganged up on me. They will say that this is freedom of expression.”