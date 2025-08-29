'Lost Soul Aside': Everything you need to know

Lost Soul Aside has been released after a decade of development

Los Soul Aside, a fast-paced action game, has finally been released on August 29, 2025, for Windows PC and PlayStation 5 via Epic Games Store and Steam.

The game was initially developed by one-person named Yang Bing. This project later became a full studio called Ultizero Games. The PlayStation supported the project as a part of the China Hero Project.

The game’s story revolves around the main character, Kaser, who is joined by a powerful ally, Arena. Both are on a mission to save humanity from mysterious invaders.

The game was planned to be released earlier, but it was delayed to August 29, 2025.

The gameplay is fast-paced combat, which can be described as a “stylish action” or “hack-and-slash” game, with comparisons to titles like Bayonetta, Ninja Gaiden and Devil May Cry. Weapons can be switched during combos. A skill tree can be customised to perform special attacks and enhance your abilities.

The developer suggested a Day 1 patch, which has a “comprehensive performance optimisations and stability improvements” feature. Early copies without a patch have some performance issues.

There is an optimised version of the game for the PlayStation 5 Pro, with improved ray-tracing effect and dynamic 4K resolution.

The official Lost Soul Aside X account mentioned, “To deliver the refined experience possible, a Day 1 update Patch.”

A free demo is also available, including two battles, but progress from the demo does not carry over to the full game.

On PS5, the game uses the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The PC version has features like unlocked frame rate and customisable graphics.

Is Lost Soul Aside open-world?

Lost Soul Aside is not an open word. It is not a free-roaming sandbox.