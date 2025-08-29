Officials say Minneapolis school shooter was obsessed with killing children

Minneapolis police said a gunman opened fire on pupils at the Annunciation Church on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Two children, Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed. Eighteen others were injured.

The attacker, 23-year-old Robin Westman, fired through the school’s windows with three weapons and set off a smoke bomb.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describe the attack as an act of domestic terrorism based on hate.

Officials said Westman had no clear motive but expressed hatred towards multiple groups. The attacker had previously attended the church’s school, and Westman’s mother had worked there.

Acting United Stated (U.S.) Attorney General Joseph Thompson said Westman left showing anti- religious and anti Jewish messages.

The FBI called the attack an act of domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Witnesses saw children bleeding and running from the building, asking strangers for help.

Families praised church staff for locking doors before the Mass service, saying it likely saved lives.

Mayor Jacob Frey called for new laws to limit assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition saying such firearms should not be easily available.

Official confirmed the weapons were legally purchased and that the attacker was not on any watchlist. The Investigation is continuing at several residence connected to Westman.