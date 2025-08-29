Canadian politician Marwah Rizqy sets Guinness World Record with 360 neckties

Meet Canadian politician Marwah Rizqy who sets Guinness World Record with 360 neckties

A Canadian politician named Marwah Rizqy has set a new world record by wearing the highest number of neckties at the same time.

During an appearance on a Canadian TV programme Infoman in Montreal, Rizqy wore 360 neckties at once, earning the Guinness World Record for Most Neck Ties Worn at once.

One-by-one, a multitude of red, blue, green, striped, and patterned neckties enveloped the neck of a Canadian politician last November.

Rizqy took on the Guinness World Records title for most neck ties worn at once.

The previous record was held by David Aparecido of Brazil, who wore 330 neckties in 2023.

The main aim behind doing such an act was to prove that women can also achieve distinctive records that were most associated with men.

The total time that the process took, although the neckties had already been tied, was approximately 48 minutes.

Rizqy was so excited for the record that after reaching 330 neckties, she went on to further add 30 neckties to complete the attempt. By that time, Rizqy’s face had become almost out of sight under the layers of ties.

Marwah serves as a Member of the National Assembly of Quebec - announced her resignation from her post this year, so she could spend more time with her family and young children.

It all started, when a Canadian television approached her to be part of a live competition to set a world record, as part of the celebration of her tenure as a politician.

The record was to wear 330 neckties around her neck at once, to break the record held by David Aparecido Dos Santos Araujo from Brazil in 2023.

Before the competition went live, the production team had helped her out, as the ties were pre-knotted in advance of her attempt, and a practiced of wrapping them around her neck had also been rehearsed to make sure they had adequate space.

It took Marwah 48 minutes to tie the record set David in Brazil.

“Parfait!” she exclaimed jokingly after setting new world record, saying in French that she felt the amount of ties around her neck was perfect.

The room bursted into applause, and Marwah’s giggles could be heard muffled beneath the fabric pile.