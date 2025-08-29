Prince Harry, King Charles to meet for first time in 20 months

According to a recent report, Prince Harry and King Charles are set to meet face-to-face for the first time in 20 months.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 8, and sources have revealed that the time is right for the King and his youngest son to take that step.

A US source close to the situation has confirmed that Prince Harry's team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London.

"It's clear there is now a determination on both sides to make this happen," the source said.

While the rift between the Duke of Sussex and other members of the Royal Family remains, the father and son are apparently approaching a separate rapprochement.

"Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry," the source said. "For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach," they added.

The potential meeting between Prince Harry and King Charles is expected to be a simple coming together of father and son, without any fanfare.

"This is not about grand gestures or set-piece meetings - it's about a simple face-to-face conversation between a father and his son," the source said. "The priority is privacy and dignity, but also ensuring the door stays open for further dialogue."

However, any hope of a similar meeting between Harry and his brother, Prince William, is highly unlikely.

"As for Harry and William, though, any chance of reconciliation between them has been rejected out of hand," the source said.

Prince Harry's trip to London next month will be the first time the Duke of Sussex has returned to the UK since suffering a crushing court defeat in May 2025.

Despite the setback, there have been several overtures between the Duke and his father, including a secret London meeting for peace talks in July.