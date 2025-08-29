Michael Longfellow makes shocking move after three seasons on SNL

Michael Longfellow’s time on Saturday Night Live came to an end after three seasons, surprising many fans who have grown to like his sharp and sarcastic humour.

The star first appeared in Season 48 as a featured player and quickly stood out with his dry wit, especially in the “Weekend Update” segments where he often played a version of himself.

And by Season 50, he was promoted to the main cast and even tested for the position of a “Weekend Update” co-anchor, which made his exit feel unexpected.

Longfellow was not the only cast member leaving, as Devon Walker and Emil Wakim also confirmed they were moving on. Walker shared on Instagram that his time on the show was mixed, calling it at times “really cool” and at other moments “toxic as hell” but said he made the most of the experience.

Wakim described his run as “terrifying, thrilling and rewarding,” admitting that the decision caught him by surprise but still expressing gratitude.

The shake-up continued behind the scenes, with writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker stepping away before the new season. NBC has not yet commented on the sudden changes.

Earlier this year, Longfellow joked about his reduced role during Season 50, saying during “Weekend Update” that he worked only “12 hours a week” and that no one really kept track of him.

Away from SNL, he has continued his stand-up career, appeared in Good Burger 2, performed at the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, and previously competed on NBC’s Bring the Funny.

For the unversed, the Saturday Night Live will return for its 51st season on October 4.