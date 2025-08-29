Meghan Markle shares 'funniest' highlights from 'With Love, Meghan'

Season two of 'With Love, Meghan' premiered on Netflix on August 26

Meghan Markle was a stand-up comedian in another life.

While filming the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan — which premiered on August 26 — the crew and guest stars alike couldn’t help but crack up at Meghan’s jokes. The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 28, to share a blooper reel full of some behind-the-scenes laughter.

“Sip happens… Enjoy some of the funniest moments from filming Season 2 of With Love, Meghan on @netflix,” Meghan, 44, captioned the post.

The clip highlighted various light-hearted moments from filming, especially showcasing the mom-of-two’s flair for a great pun.

While collecting sea urchins, she quipped, “I’m gonna get such great street cred – sea cred.” Later, a blackboard reading “just for the halibut” made its way into a cooking scene featuring fish.

Yet another moment showed the former Suits actress struggling to stuff some poultry as she joked, “What a glamorous and lady-like shot.”

Season two of With Love, Meghan comes months after the series’ debut earlier this year. The show is just one facet of her and Prince Harry’s continued partnership with Netflix, which was renewed in early August.