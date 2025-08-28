Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark baby buzz after engagement reveal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially got engaged this week and fans were already curious about what family life might look like for the couple.

The pop superstar and the NFL player announced their happy news on Tuesday with photos from a romantic shoot in a rose garden.

The pictures showed them smiling as Swift and Kelce revealed the new chapter in their relationship.

Soon after the announcement, speculation began online about what their children might look like.

Daily Mail featured AI images created by Future Baby that blended the Lover hitmaker and the NFL star's features.

The result showed a young boy with Kelce’s dark hair and eyes along with Swift’s distinct smile. However, the image also highlighted rosy cheeks and a playful grin.

A second picture imagined a daughter who also has dark hair and eyes. She carried a softer smile closer to Swift’s own and even appeared with sweeping bangs, a hairstyle long associated with the singer.

Fans quickly noted how the images captured elements from both parents.

For the unversed, Swift earlier opened up about her wish to have a big family, as in a 2012 interview with Hollywood Reporter, the pop icon said she could see herself “doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them, one day, for sure.”

That same year she told Rolling Stone her dream was to have “a minimum of four” children. Whereas, Kelce also hinted at his excitement for fatherhood on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, telling him, “I can’t wait ’til he f***ing makes one.

Although Taylor expressed her hopes of becoming a mother, she admitted that the idea sometimes made her anxious.