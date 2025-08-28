ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan faces second sexual misconduct allegation

International Criminal Court (ICC) prominent figure Karim Khan has been accused of sexual assault for the second time during his 32-year legal career.

The UN watchdog has gone deep to interview a lady who worked under Karim supervision as an unpaid intern in 2009 assisted the lawyer at ICC and notably represented the then former Liberian president Charles Taylor and other war crimes tribunals in The Hague.

An anonymous woman whose identity has been kept hidden due to her fear of consequences if publicly named claimed that the renowned law practitioner subjected her to a constant onslaught of unwanted advances while she worked as his trainee 16 years back.

Patricia, a pseudonym of alleged victim revealed that Mr. Khan abused his power and influence, groping her without consent and repeatedly pressuring her for sexual activity during work sessions at his private residence.

The woman's statement mirrors separate allegations from an ICC staff member that prompted an ongoing UN investigation.

"He was my employer. I was trying to figure out how to stay in his good graces and get work experience while not sharing intimate life and succumbing,” the complainant who was in her 20s at the time of the misconduct revealed.

The British lawyer has categorically denied all allegations through his legal representatives, calling claims of sexual wrongdoings as wholly untrue and asserting he never harassed or mistreated any individual.

Khan’s lawyers suggested the accusations might be part of a coordinated campaign against him following his high-profile arrest warrants for Israeli and Russian leaders.