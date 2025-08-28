Prince Harry's bond with Queen Elizabeth shown in emotional moment: Pictures

Prince Harry was known to share a close relationship with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who died on September 8, 2022.

It has been now been reported that Duke of Sussex made a secret visit to Queen's grave on the anniversary of her death.

Harry was snapped leaving the church where he tied the knot with Meghan Markle in May 2018, reported GB News.

Dressed in a white shirt and smart trousers, he appeared serious as he exited the chapel, where both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are buried.

The pictures were shared by the royal fans after tourists spotted him leaving the church.

Interestingly, this came just a day after he attended the 2023 WellChild Awards, where he paid tribute to his grandmother during an emotional speech.

For context, Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California, United States.

During episode three of the second season of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess revealed that the couple were separated from their kids in 2022 while attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Meghan said: 'The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was not well.'

The much-anticipated second season of With Love, Meghan returned on August 26.