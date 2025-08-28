Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' guest disses 'Suits' to her face

The former 'Suits' actress released the second season of her Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle found herself in an awkward exchange when her guest on With Love, Meghan, dissed her acting past on Suits.

In season two of her Netflix series — which premiered August 26 — the Duchess of Sussex invited mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey as a guest star for the seventh episode. While chatting about his career shift from law to cocktails, Meghan couldn’t resist bringing up her hit legal show, which gave her her big Hollywood break as Rachel Zane.

“Did you watch Suits?” Meghan, 44, excitedly asked around the 18:50 mark, to which Bahmani-Bailey bluntly responded, “No, no, I don’t watch basic cable.”

But the comment sparked a laugh from Meghan, who took it in stride.

Bahmani-Bailey doubled down, adding, “I like shows with curse words and stuff,” prompting Meghan to reply, “Great, I love it.”

Meghan left Suits in 2017 after seven seasons. Her exit from the series came as her love story with Prince Harry was beginning. In their 2017 engagement interview, Meghan opened up about leaving the show.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter… I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team,” she said.