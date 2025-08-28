Prince Harry shares giggle with monarch at Palace meeting: Watch

Prince Harry showed off his playful personality during a meeting with a loved one at Buckingham Palace, and a rare glimpse of his lighter side was captured in a heartwarming video.

The Duke of Sussex's video, which reveals Harry's strong bond with the royal family, is making waves online amid reports that he will receive an award in the UK next month.

In the unearthed clip, Harry is seen provoking laughter from his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as the pair attended a palace reception together.

The pair were known for sharing a giggle or two in public. One such moment occurred when the late monarch and he welcomed teams at Buckingham Palace in November 2013.

Prince Harry has long been a supporter of the charity and joined his grandparents at the reception, explaining the different aspects of the expeditions to them.

The hilarious conversation between the Duke, his late grandmother and one of the team members was captured on camera.

"I took myself and Prince Harry to the North Pole," the military veteran was heard saying: "Oh did you? That was brave," the Queen remarked.

"I shared a tent with him Granny, that's incredibly brave… on my part," Harry quipped, which prompted laughter and a big grin from the Queen.

The UK veteran charity supports those who have served in the military with mental health, employment and wraparound care coordination programmes. Harry, who served in the army for a decade, was also patron of Walking With The Wounded's Everest expedition in 2012.

It's been confirmed that Harry will return to the UK on the third anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II for the WellChild Awards. He's expected to land in London on September 8.