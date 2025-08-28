Nick Cannon shares rare insight into Mariah Carey marriage

Nick Cannon shares rare insight into his Mariah Carey marriage

Nick Cannon has recently shared rare detail about his marriage with former wife Mariah Carey.

The comedian revealed he and Mariah used to support each other’s work during their marriage while speaking on latest episode of his @ Night podcast on August 27.

“When I was married, that was what we respected and actually admired about one another is that we were both on our own boss-level trajectory,” recalled the 44-year-old.

Nick noted that the five-time Grammy winner would “put all of her work, all of her passion, all of her art, and I could be there to be that support”.

“I used to say like the thing that was dope was when she turned hers on, I turned mine off,” mentioned the American actor and comedian.

Therefore, Nick said he was “very comfortable in supporting” Mariah.

The Masked Singer star pointed out that most “men don't get to marry Mariah”.

I went in understanding, like, wow, this is one of the most amazing people to ever grace this planet, so I was able to play my position in a way,” he continued.

However, Nick is confident of who he is and no matter, “if you're having a hard day, I've got a pillow, this is your soft girl era, go ahead and sit down”.

“It's that type of energy I feel like whatever you need from me, if you need me to be the man and buck up for a second, I can be that, or if you just need me to fall back, I can be that, as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nick and Mariah, who share twins, called it quits in 2014 after six years of marriage.