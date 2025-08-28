Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole reacts to engagement with Taylor Swift

Kayla Nicole responds to ex Travis Kelce ‘getting married’ to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce might be tying the knot with Taylor Swift, but his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has decided to choose peace.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced his engagement with the pop superstar, also 35, on Tuesday, August 26.

In a few hours, Nicole herself took to Instagram and shared a subtle message about “joy” which might be a reaction to the NFL star’s big news.

The media personality posted a video on her Instagram Stories of actress Tracee Ellis Ross with a “a power reminder on experiencing joy.”

“I work at it,” Ross was heard saying in the video. “I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn and work for and takes practice.”

She continued, “I feel like joy has legs. I feel like joy has feet. I feel like joy has roots. I feel like joy creates space and allows room for more than just a good day. I think joy is an attitude. I think joy is a perspective and I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life.”

The sports broadcaster added her own perspective on the message, writing, “Read about this concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough,” alluding to Kay Warren’s self-help book.

Nicole continued, “I aspire. So so good.”

The NFL star started dating Swift a year after him and Nicole parted ways.

While Kelce has not publicly talked about the breakup, Nicole has reflected on the split, as well as his ex moving on with the Eras Tour performer, without ever mentioning him by name.