Top Boy actor Micheal Ward appears in court over rape charges

BAFTA award-winning actor Micheal Ward appeared in the Thames Magistrates Court in London, charged with rape and sexual assault, on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Micheal Ward, of Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, faces two charges of rape and three charges of sexual assault.

He was released on bail and scheduled to appear again for a hearing at Snares brook Crown Court on September 25, 2025.

Following the charges made last month in July, Micheal Ward maintained, "I absolutely deny these allegations. I have cooperated fully with the police investigation and will do so again."

He continued, "I appreciate that the legal process continues, and I have faith it will vindicate my name. For this reason, I cannot comment on this matter further at the moment."

The offenses are said to have been committed by one woman and are reported to have happened in January 2023, say the Metropolitan Police.

Ward has not yet entered a plea but has already denied the allegations.

He verified his name, address, and birthdate at the hearing. Ward appeared in dark glasses and a black coat.

Ward's latest film, Eddington, was released in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on August 22, 2025.