Taylor Swift shows off engagement ring similar to Princess Eugenie

Taylor Swift is head over heels for her fiancé Travis Kelce from the moment they connected.

The Love Story singer, 35, shared the much-awaited news of her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce in a stunning post that featured her new sparkler.

Her 12-carat cushion-cut diamond brings a striking resemblance to Princess Eugenie's engagement ring, which she received in January 2018 by her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Both Swift and Eugenie's rings exude a traditional royal vibe, as they are set in yellow gold with oval-like centre stones.

Speaking about the ring, Zack Stone from jeweller Steven Stone said: 'We maintained the privacy of the client, which is why it was such a delightful moment to see Taylor proudly sharing hers on Instagram.

'Her ring features a striking 12-carat cushion-cut diamond-with rounded corners and gives elegant touch.'

'The bold diamond is a perfect match for Taylor. I'd estimate Taylor's ring to be worth $700,000 (£518,000).

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to page Six that the pop sensation and the NFL star are eager to tie the knot and plan to have a 'casual and private' ceremony with family and close friends.'

For context, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, via a joint Instagram post.