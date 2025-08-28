Meghan Markle plans new California based show to stay close to Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle wants to build a TV career, but not at the cost of neglecting her parenting.

The mother of two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is interested in having her next TV show located in California, where the family has lived after since stepping down as working royal in 2020.

According to insiders, Meghan would like to produce a travel and food show in California, as she does not want her career moves to come at the expense of her children, reported GB News.

The Duchess of Sussex's desire to work close to where her children are growing up comes after she revealed that weeks of separation from Archie and Lilibet made her feel 'not well.'

Meghan shared the personal details during episode three of the second season of With Love, Meghan.

The couple were separated from their kids in 2022, when Meghan and Harry were in the UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Meghan said: 'The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks. I was not well.'

For context, much-hyped second season of With Love, Meghan returned on August 26.

Meghan herself broke the news via her Instagram account, confirming that her collaboration with Netflix will continue, with new projects already in the pipeline.