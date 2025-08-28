Grimsby Town eliminate Manchester United from Carabao Cup

Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup 2025 after 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town, with the Grimsby winning 12-11 in a penalty shootout at Blundell Park on Wednesday, August 28, 2025.

Grimsby took a 2-0 lead in the first half, with goals from Charles Vernam and Tyrell Warren.

Manchester United responded strongly in the second half, as Bryan Mbeumo scored in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire equalized in stoppage time, sending the match to penalties.

In the shootout, Mbeumo missed his kick, allowing Grimsby Town to advance to the next round of the competition.

Manager Ruben Amorim spoke after the match, saying: “We look completely lost, I’m sorry,” added that the team “did not know why the team failed.”

New signings Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were included in Manches United’s squad but did not score.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo also played in the game and participated fully in the match.

Last season, Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League, this defeat ends their Carabao Cup run at the second-round stage and confirms Grimsby Town’s historic victory over the Premier League side.