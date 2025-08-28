Princes William, Harry surprise reunion details emerge after announcement

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms but the brothers received an unexpected opportunity to make amends and put the years-long feud behind them.

Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex made a desperate plea to his family over a reconciliation which was followed by a olive branch delivered by top Sussex aides to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace during a peace summit in July.

Last years, King Charles’s two sons found themselves under the same roof for the funeral of their late uncle Robert Fellowes – Princess Diana’s brother-in-law – and not it remains to be seen if fates would reunite them once again after Harry’s announcement.

Harry, who is a patron of the WellChild charity, revealed that the Duke of Sussex will be attending the annual awards on September 8, which will coincide with the third death anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Amid the news, royal author shared some new details about the last time Harry and William were in the same room. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex attended the funeral at their mother’s family estate, Althorp House. Diana’s siblings Sarah, Jane and Charles Spencer all attended the touching ceremony.

Royal author Tom Bower shared in his book that Harry was not expected to attend the service at St Mary’s Church in the village of Snettisham, Norfolk, due to his security concerns.

However, Harry did attend but the brother stood “back-to-back” speaking to mourners but did not speak to one another. Harry was said to have departed quickly in a black Range Rover.

Although, the aunts looked ‘thrilled’ to see their warring nephews and greeted them with an affectionate kiss on the cheek and a hug.

Moreover, the Reverend Dan Tansey, the vicar who conducted the service, later told the Mail he said he did not recall Harry and William speaking to each other, but said there were “a lot of family members and friends speaking to them”.