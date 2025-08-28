Prince Harry receives new stern warning

Prince Harry is said to be in a fix after receiving a stern warning regarding his and Meghan Markle's lucrative deal with the streaming network.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future with Netflix hangs by a thread amid speculations about their new content, which some claim is shocking.

If he says no to the network, his deal - which teeters on the brink - could be terminated. Conversely, if he proceeds as planned, it may severely damage his relationship with Prince William and King Charles.

It was previously revealed that Harry was believed to be considering such a documentary as part of his and Meghan Markle’s renewed deal with the platform.

However, some believe he could plunge into new crisis if he makes Diana documentary for financial gains as it could further damage his already fragile relationship with Britons.

The Mail reported that if the Duke of Sussex agrees to take part in the project, it would likely “torch” efforts at reconciliation between the brothers.

The programme has been discussed as a potential release in 2027, marking the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death in Paris in 1997.

The Sussexes’ new arrangement with Netflix operates as a first-look deal, giving the streaming platform priority access to their proposals.

One media insider claimed Netflix would be eager to secure the project, telling the outlet: “If Harry wants to do it, then Netflix will bite his hand off.”

Harry has previously honoured his mother through television. In 2017, he and William appeared together in Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy and Diana, 7 Days, which featured personal interviews and previously unseen family material.

Both documentaries attracted millions of viewers and were warmly received.