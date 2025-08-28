Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shares views on AI and angel investing

In a recent interview, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, opened up about her involvement in angel investing and shared thoughtful perspectives on the rise of artificial intelligence, underlining the significance of maintaining human critical thinking.

When the host, Emily Chang, in her show The Circuit, asked her about her investment strategy, she humorously named her angel investing as “dolphin tank” as a friendlier alternative to the competitor “shark tank.”

She said, “Well, I love shark tank, by the way, don't get me wrong. I love watching that show. I just wanted to approach it with friendly water.”

The 44-year-old also revealed her keen interest in businesses that focus on women’s issues, finance, healthcare, and technology.

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also acknowledged the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

However, she cautioned about the over-reliance on technology. By quoting the example of AI-generated recipes, she noted, “I don’t want to lose critical thinking.”

She emphasized on creating a balanced approach, “I think it's great if AI can help with recipes. But I also would encourage people in the same way that I do. Cooking can be so playful and life can be so serious. And if you can find a moment where you can play a little bit. I think your day will probably be a little bit better.”

Her comments showcased a nuanced perspective on technological innovation. She advocates embracing it, benefiting while undermining the mindful engagement.