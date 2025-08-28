Bob Katter threatens journalist over Lebanese heritage question in Brisbane

Katter, who represents the seat of Kennedy, spoke outside Queensland’s state parliament on Thursday, August 28, 2025, alongside members of his party.

He announced support for the upcoming March for Australia rallies, which call for tougher immigration rules.

Holding an Australian flag, Katter demanded the names of people at recent pro-Palestine rallies and said they should be deported.

“If you have anti-Australian sentiments, get the hell out of my country,” he declared.

When 9News reporter Josh Bavas reminded him of his Lebanese family background, Latter snapped back: “I punch blokes in the mouth saying that. Don’t you dare say that. My family has been here for 140 years.” He later accused Baas of racism and shook his first at him.

Katter’s grandfather migrated from Lebanon in 1898. The MP has previously clashed with reporters who raised his ancestral heritage in the context of his anti-immigration stance.

The tense exchange ended when Katter’s son, state MP Robbie Kater, stepped in to move questions along.

Channel Nine’s news director Fiona Dear later defended Bavas saying he was “just doing his job” and demanded a public apology.

The journalist’s union also condemned Katter’s “threatening behavior,” saying reporters must be safe while covering politicians.

Katter said he would be “front and center” at the Brisbane rally this weekend, which organizers describe as a protest against “mass migration.”