'KPop Demon Hunters' makes history as Netflix's highest-watched film ever

The hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-streamed movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming service.

The animated-musical film Demon Hunters was released in June, centered around a fictional K-pop band Huntr/x whose three members secretly protect the world from demons, has been watched more than 236 million times.

The film’s soundtrack now holds the distinction of being the first to have four simultaneous Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

This means that the surprise hit of the summer has overtaken the action-comedy Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johanson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, to Netflix’s top spot.

Red Notice that was released in 2021 had raked up a total of 230.9 million views.

The rest of the top five list of films on Netflix’s most-streamed list are last year’s Carry- On (172.1 million views), 2021’s Don’t Look Up (171.4 million views) and 2022’s The Adam Project (157.6 million views).

No surprise, backed by producers and songwriters who’ve worked with K-pop powerhouses BTS and Twice, Huntr/x has broken records, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop group in US Spotify history, even outpacing BLACKPINK.

Netflix has capitalized on the song’s popularity by releasing a sing-along version of the movie in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand last weekend.

With this version, Netflix scored its first number one film at the US box office.