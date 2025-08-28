‘With Love, Meghan’ team delivers brutal blow to Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle, who dropped the second season of her Netflix show, faced a devastating blow just two weeks after the Sussexes renewed their lucrative contract with the streaming giant.

The new season features some famous faces such as model Chrissy Teigen, TV personality Tan France and even podcast host Jay Shetty. With the hype surrounding the show, it was thought that it may perform well for the Duchess of Sussex.

However, Prince Harry’s wife was in for a shock when her own team behind the show didn’t have faith in the quality of her show, sources revealed.

The second season of With Love, Meghan was released on August 26 and the some members of the crew believe that it “isn’t exactly hitting the mark”, sources told Parade.

“People who worked on the show don’t think it will be picked up for another season,” the insider shared. “It's not doing well or what the network would have hoped it would do.”

Moreover, the insider stated that the network also doesn’t seem happy about how the show is being received by the public. “It’s not the success they wanted it to be.”

Although, the Duchess of Sussex is unfazed by critics despite the betrayal from the team with their comments about the show.

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, which went live as series two was released, Meghan clarified that she is focused on the people she is making the show for.

“I think I knew who I was trying to meet, and so if you know your audience, you know your demographic, well, they love the show,” Meghan told Chang in response to the question of her mixed reviews the first time around.

“And my partners love the show, and that’s why we have a season two and why we have more fun coming. So I think often times the negative voices, are they saying negative things and then secretly going home and making single-skillet spaghetti? Possibly.”