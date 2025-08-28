 watch: Sony’s PlayStation plus revealed free games for September 2025

Sony's PlayStation plus has just dropped good news for game enthusiasts as PlayStation plus has revealed new free essential games for September 2025.
World’s most renowned gaming company, PlayStation Plus owned and produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced to launch 3 new games on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
Moreover, PlayStation’s official site informs that PS players would be able to download the trio of these essential games beginning from September 2, 2025.
Furthermore, the Free essential games for PlayStation plus PS4 and PS5 subscribers will include Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder.
Psychonaut 2 is regarded as one of the best games made by Double fine. The game includes a creative tour de force that sees protagonist Raz return for another round of central adventures.
Stardew Valley is a genre-defining indie game. It helped usher in a new generation of cozy farming games. Since its arrival the game has been regularly updated with new content that has helped solidify it as a modern-day masterpiece.
Viewfinder is a terrific little puzzle game where you’ll take Polaroid-style photos and use them to push past various obstacles in the environment.
The center gameplay mechanic evolves as the idea of solving platforming puzzles with photography remains consistently engaging throughout the entire masterpiece.
PlayStation announces that PS plus members will have a last chance to download august games until September 1, 2025.
Gamers will have a last chance to add Lies of P, DAY Z, and My hero One’s Justice 2 to their library till end of august, 2025.
PlayStation Plus essential games for September 2025 will be available for download until October 6, 2025.
Additionally, PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier of Sony’s subscription game service.
It offers online multiplayer access, a monthly assortment of free PS4 and PS5 games, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases.
PlayStation Plus Essential costs $79.99 annually, and $24.99 for a three-month subscription, or $9.99 monthly.
