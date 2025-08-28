102-year-old becomes oldest person to climb Mount Fuji

Kokichichi Akuzwa has set the bar high as the oldest person to reach the summit of Japan’s highest peak, months after recovering from a serious illness.

The 102-year-old accomplished this feat, maintaining a challenging training schedule that included a nearly weekly mountain climbing routine.

In conversation with AFP, he shared his memorable experience of climb, stating, “I am six years older than the last time I climbed," referring to his hike up the 3,776m peak at the age of 96.

He further explained, “I have been there and seen the view many times and it wasn't special.”

However, Akuzwa has overcome a series of significant health challenges in preparation for his record-breaking climb of Mount Fuji.

Despite these serious setbacks, he rapidly recovered, crediting his long walks and weekly mountain hikes as preparation for the ascent of Mount Fuji.

His 75-year-old daughter, Yukiko, was quite concerned about his health, but he was determined to climb.

Despite all struggles, he successfully reached the 3,776m summit, earning a Guinness World Record.

During his summit, he faced challenging environmental conditions including dropping temperatures and lower oxygen levels.

No doubt, he has been a veteran mountaineer and scaled Mount Nabewariyama at a 4,177ft peak near Tokyo in 2022.

He has raised the bar high, reaching the summit at 102 years and 51 days.

Akuzawa expressed his achievement in the statement, “I couldn't have done it without everyone’s help.”

"I am feeling pleased now,” he further added.