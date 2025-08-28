President Trump sets record with marathon 3.5 hour cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump set a new record by conducting the longest-ever televised Cabinet meeting, which lasted three hours and 16 minutes.

The freewheeling session blended policy discussions, praise from aides, and provocative remarks.

The 47th U.S. President treated the meeting as a marathon press conference.

He started the meeting by delivering a 45-minute opening monologue before fielding questions.

The 79-year-old described the meeting as a testament of “open government,” though the White House thoroughly controlled the meeting.

Seated at the massive Cabinet table, Trump discusses various topics, including crime in Washington, promising to seek the death penalty in murder cases, and war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, various top officials also praised Trump for his endless hard work.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called Trump the “greatest president.” He said, “This is the greatest cabinet working for the greatest president. I'm having the time of my life working for you, Mr. President. ”

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff suggested he should be awarded a Nobel Prize.

When the meeting stretched past the three-hour mark, Trump acknowledged the physical strain of all the reporters holding microphones, asking, “Are you getting tired?”

After three hours, the meeting finally concluded when a reporter informed the president about the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, which had overshadowed his meeting.

Trump responded, “I wish them a lot of luck.”

Finally, around 3:27 p.m. (1927 GMT), Trump ended the meeting.

As confirmed by NBC, it was the longest on-camera event of Trump’s presidency, stretching for three hours, 16 minutes, and 41 seconds.