Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's blended family thrives amid busy schedules

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's blended family is thriving

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are navigating their relationship with ease, thanks to their blended family's harmonious dynamic.

According to People magazine, Hadid and Cooper have found a rhythm that works for them and their daughters, Khai and Lea.

The insider revealed that Khai, Hadid's 4-year-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik, and Lea, Cooper's 8-year-old daughter with ex Irina Shayk, "see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier."

This close relationship between the two girls has undoubtedly contributed to the couple's ability to balance their busy schedules.

The source also noted that Cooper "fits really well into Gigi's circle of family and friends."

Hadid's mother, Yolanda, has particularly noticed how comfortable her daughter is around Cooper, saying, "Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him."

This comfort level is a testament to the couple's solid foundation.

Despite their packed schedules, Hadid and Cooper make time for each other and prioritize quality time with their daughters.

The insider shared, "They're not in a rush, but what they have is solid. Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it's nights cooking at home, other times it's just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends."